Pallaso promises to preach love at his maiden ‘Love Fest’ concert

By Ivan Kabuye

Singer Pius Mayaka aka Pallaso promised his fans that he is going to preach nothing but love come June 9 at his Love Fest concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala.

“Love Fest concert is about love, all of us here are where we are because of love. We would have been nothing without love from our mothers, brothers, friends, and family, so on the 9th, it will be a day of love and we should all come through to show love,” said Pallaso.

He was speaking at a press conference that took place at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz, Naguru on Wednesday, May 24.

Pallaso, who was accompanied by his two brothers, singers Chameleone and Weasel, and other artistes, including Feffe Bussi, Green Daddy and Ragga Dee, thanked Vision Group for always being there for him even in dark times.

“I want to thank Vision Group for always playing my music and if it wasn’t for their platforms, I wouldn’t have made it to this level,” he said.

Bukedde TV, part of Vision Group, are sponsoring the Love Fest concert.

Bukedde TV’s Dora Naamala, who represented Vision Group, assured Pallaso of live coverage of his concert and publicity on all Vision Group platforms, including Bukedde TV, newspaper, radio, and social media platforms.

The first leg of Pallaso’s Love Fest will take place on June 9 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, June 10 at Agip Motel in Mbarara, June 11 at Fort Portal Stadium, June 16 in Luweero Mukisawe, June 17 at Jinja Trance Gardens, and June 18 in Mubende Mukisawe.