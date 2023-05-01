Monday, May 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Pallaso, Lutalo reunite at Chameleone’s birthday
Celebrity News

Pallaso, Lutalo reunite at Chameleone’s birthday

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ibrahim Bbosa

Singer Pius Mayanja ‘Pallaso”s mother, Prossy Mayanja has reunited her son with singer David Lutalo.

The two have lately had a simmering beef and both had made it a habit to berate each other on social media.

The genesis of their beef started on TV. While appearing on TV recently, David Lutalo heaped praise on King Saha for being hardworking musically and advised Pallaso to up his game.

David Lutalo’s advice, however, didn’t settle well with Pallaso who immediately retaliated by blasting Lutalo’s songs like Ujuwe

Over the weekend, however, the two singers linked up at Jose Chameleone’s surprise birthday celebrations.

It is here that Pallaso’s mother took it upon herself to reconcile the two singers and cautioned them against disrespecting each other.

Pallaso and David Lutalo then hugged each other as a sign of making peace and blamed media for their beef.

You may also like

Tiwa Savage, Pretty Yende to perform at King Charles III coronation

How Loukman Ali and Hollywood’s Morocco Omari fell out

Diamond disappoints Rwandans and Germans in four months

Cindy, hubby Joel welcome baby boy

Tems led praise and worship in Kigo Prison

Dide unmasked: Rapper is a former Liverpool FC player – fans

Diamond uses fleet to pick up his kids with Zari

Zari and Shakib mark Eid-al-Fitr as a newly married couple

Rayvanny, Harmonize bond stronger after leaving Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz orders Wasafi employees to be paid before Eid al-Fitr

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.