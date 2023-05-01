Pallaso, Lutalo reunite at Chameleone’s birthday

By Ibrahim Bbosa

Singer Pius Mayanja ‘Pallaso”s mother, Prossy Mayanja has reunited her son with singer David Lutalo.

The two have lately had a simmering beef and both had made it a habit to berate each other on social media.

The genesis of their beef started on TV. While appearing on TV recently, David Lutalo heaped praise on King Saha for being hardworking musically and advised Pallaso to up his game.

David Lutalo’s advice, however, didn’t settle well with Pallaso who immediately retaliated by blasting Lutalo’s songs like Ujuwe

Over the weekend, however, the two singers linked up at Jose Chameleone’s surprise birthday celebrations.

It is here that Pallaso’s mother took it upon herself to reconcile the two singers and cautioned them against disrespecting each other.

Pallaso and David Lutalo then hugged each other as a sign of making peace and blamed media for their beef.