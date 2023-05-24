Pallaso cries out to beer companies for support ahead of ‘Love Fest’ concert

By Ivan Kabuye

Singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso has taken out his anger and frustration on beer companies that he claims have not supported his forthcoming concert titled Love Fest.

The Nalonda Nemala singer was speaking during a press conference about his concert at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz, Naguru on Wednesday, May 24,

He said they knocked at the doors of alcohol company several times asking for sponsorship, only to get a cold shoulder.

“Beer companies muliwa, you know it very well that we help you sell your products at concerts, people buy them and you make sales out of our concerts, why don’t you sponsor as well?” wondered Pallaso.

The first leg of Pallaso’s Love Fest will take place on June 9 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, June 10 at Agip Motel in Mbarara, June 11 at Fort Portal Stadium, June 16 in Luweero Mukisawe, June 17 in Jinja, and June 18 in Mubende Mukisawe.