Pallaso consoles Bruno K amid baby mama drama

by Editorial Team
By Joan Murungi

Singer Bruno Kigundu alias Bruno K has been the talk of town after a one Vanessa claimed to have a child with him. She also accused him of child neglect. Many came out to judge the Ntaawa singer and told him to clean up his mess. Meanwhile, others blamed Vanessa for having fallen in love with a celebrity.

Today, March 31, singer Pallaso has come out to stand with Bruno K. He has advised him to stay claim and strong.

“It is just that he is an artiste and cameras are always focusing on him. Because of this, he stands out and people judge him. These things happen every day. Bruno K is one of the good people I have seen in the music industry,” Pallaso said. “What is disturbing him is his good heart. He is kind. It is even my first time to hear someone say something bad about him.”

