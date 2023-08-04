Friday, August 4, 2023
Pallaso, Chamili, Weasel banned at Clever J concert

By Alfred Byenkya

The promoters of musician Clever J’s concert have banned the Mayanja singing brothers Pallaso, Weasel and Jose Chameleone from attending his concert that will be taking place on Friday, August 4, 2023 at KCCA Grounds, Lugogo.

The ban was announced by Abbey Musinguzi of Abtex Promotions, who  is also part of the organising committee of the event.

“I have banned the Mayanja family from attending the concert. The ban is in the interest of the artiste (Clever J), who said that he doesn’t want to see them at his show,” he said.  

Promoter Alphonse Bajjo Mukasa told journalists that Clever J told him that Pallaso, Weasel and Chameleone are just his brothers, but they are not his friends.

“We shall do what he told us to do to the Mayanja family. We have decided not to allow anyone of them attend the concert,” he stressed.

In June, Clever J angered the Mayanja family when he attended the concert of singer Alien Skin instead of Pallaso’s .

Pallaso, however, declared that he has no objections to Clever J’s concert and that, if time permits, he is more than willing to support him.

