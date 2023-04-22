Saturday, April 22, 2023
Pallaso bonds with family after re-union

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Coping with this loss of parenting time can weigh heavily on parents.  For Pallaso, 8 years away from his children Dinari Mayanja and Maisha Mayanya, took a toll. He however wasted no time in catching up on lost time.

On Wednesday, Pallaso was reunited with his baby mama Nichole Hayman and two children.  Accompanied by his parents, the Mayanjas, he was bag of emotions and his longing was seen in the lengthy and teary hugs.

On Saturday, he wasted no time in showing them the splendours of Uganda.  They spent time at Speke Resort Munyonyo. In a video which Pallaso shared on his socials, he is seen doing backflips for his children who seemed to be enjoying.

“Can’t Believe my daughter just made me do this @maishamayanja #LoveFestLugogo,” he captioned a video where he was responding to a challenge. 

Pallaso’s baby mama, the children and Mr. and Mrs. Mayanja pose for a photo. File Photo

The Kampala Sun has learnt that when Pallaso left United States of America to return to Uganda to focus on his music career, his decision was not fully welcomed by his lover Nicole Hayman.

He had to be separated from his son Dinari Mayanja and daughter Maisha Mayanja in an effort to try and chase his music dreams.

Asked about reuniting with his kids, Pallaso said: “I’m as happy. “I’m so excited. God is great… I can’t even express how happy I am… They were last here when the daughter was like a year old and my son was two years old.”

Pallaso is set to hold a show dubbed Love Fest Concert on June 9 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. 

