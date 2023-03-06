Monday, March 6, 2023
Pallaso announces concert date

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso has announced that he will hold a music concert dubbed Love Fest at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on June 9, 2023.

He broke the news on his social media platforms on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Elder brother Jose Chameleone held his successful Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24.

Pallaso is probably hoping to replicate the success of Chameleone’s show.

In 2022, Pallaso promised to organise a two-day music show at Lugogo Cricket Oval, but gave up the idea when he was told that it was not feasible.

He instead changed his approach and did the Pallaso Border to Border concerts, where he covered the whole country with mini-shows.

Pallaso noted that the Border to Border approach helped bring his music closer to his fans.

He also defended the idea of organising his own shows, saying local music promoters were cheating him by paying him less money yet he is a big brand, who is worth sh8m per show.

However, many of the promoters have stated that he is not worth the price despite releasing good music in the past two years.

