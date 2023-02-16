Paddy Man begs Big Eye not to redo ‘Born in Africa’ song

By Alfred Byenkya

Veteran music producer and singer Paddy Man has asked Big Eye to drop the idea of re-doing the Born in Africa song of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya.

Recently, Big Eye revealed that he also wants to re-do the song as a way to challenge Eddy Kenzo and other artistes that have re-done it

According to Paddy Man, there’s no need for other artistes to re-do the song because they will end up destroying its quality.

“Dear Big Eye, please do not re-do Philly Bongole’s song. Enough is done. Let the legend rest in peace,” he begged.

Many music fans and followers in Uganda have expressed their opinions over the Born in Africa song, which was re-made by Eddy Kenzo.

Despite Kenzo saying he did his level best to remake it, many think he did injustice to the song which has already been released via his YouTube Channel

According to former music promoter Suudi Man, Kenzo shouldn’t have re-done the song because he is not a reggae musician.

“Why did the family of Lutaaya accept Kenzo to redo the song? They shouldn’t have allowed because Kenzo is not a reggae artiste like Lutaaya,” he said in a social media video.

The Born in Africa song has been re-done by Bebe Cool and of late, Eddy Kenzo and many artistes have picked interest in it because it was one of the best songs written and produced by the late musician.

Philly Bongoley Lutaaya became a national hero because he was the first Ugandan to declare that he was HIV-positive.

That was in 1988, when HIV still carried a lot of stigma.

Before dying of AIDS, Lutaaya spent his remaining time writing songs about his battle with AIDS, releasing his last album Alone and Frightened, including his famous song, Alone, influenced by Swedish duo Roxette’s hit song It Must Have Been Love, as well as touring churches and schools throughout Uganda to spread the message of prevention and hope.

Lutaaya was popular in Uganda in the 1960s, and in the 1970s, he toured the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, and Japan. In the mid-1980s, he settled in Stockholm, Sweden.

There he recorded his hit album Born in Africa, which is still popular in Uganda.