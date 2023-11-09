P-Unit opens up on collaboration they denied Diamond Platnumz

By Ahmad Muto

Members of the famous Kenyan boy band P-Unit have opened up about a time multi award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz beseeched them for a music collaboration he did not get.

One third of the group, Bon-eye revealed that they turned down a music collaboration request from Diamond when he was just starting out as an artiste, while speaking to Kenyan online media SPM Buzz. He said the Wasafi boss showed up at a hotel during their stay in Dar-es-salaam and sat in the lobby for four hours waiting for the trio.

He added that Diamond carried with him a song that he wanted them to record together, and even offered it to them to own and just feature him. It is the song that later became Nitampata Wapi.

Frasha, one third of the of the group on Wednesday, November 8, however told Nairobi News he was not aware of the collaboration request from Diamond that the other two members turned down, but observed that artistes have to be selective on who they work with, just like Diamond is right now.

Started in 2006, the group performed here in 2011 at the opening of a new club at Centenary Park when they had mega hits Kare, Si Lazima and Kushoto Kulia.