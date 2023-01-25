Over 300 actors audition for 10 roles

By Hussein Kiganda

Approximately 300 actors turned up at The National Theatre on January 21, 2023, to audition for the ten acting roles that had been announced by Kyooto Media Group for their upcoming movie “Nkwanzi’s Slip”.

The auditioning judges Samuel Saviour Kizito and Actress Josephine Kabahuma were overwhelmed after what they thought would be a simple audition exercise turned into something big, surpassing their expectations.

Kizito told The Kampala Sun that the number of auditioners shows how Ugandans had started taking the film industry seriously.

Samuel Saviour Kizito, the founder of the Uganda Academy Selection Committee (UASC) and the boss at Kyooto Media Group, was overwhelmed by the turn up at the auditions. File photo.

“The number has been big since morning and we are now exhausted. Being our first time organizing physical auditions, we never thought the number would be so high. We are so surprised that they have turned up in large numbers and many more are still coming in,” he said.

He however revealed that the film company will give priority to new entrants to introduce new talent on the screen.

“We have put too much focus on those that have never acted because we want to introduce new faces to the industry. We have seen so much in many of the auditionees and we hope to get the best. It’s good that we have managed to spot the best actors and we are sure they will perform well,” Kizito said.

In 2022, the two judges outed “Mania” one of the best movies in 2022, in which they cast over ten actors. In the same project, actress Josephine Kabahuma took on a supporting role and Samuel Saviour Kizito was the director. The movie was produced by Toni Angel Acer and Grace Genevive Tusiime.