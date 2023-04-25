Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Over 30 ‘dirty’ songs banned in Burundi

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

The National Communication Council of Burundi (CNC) has slapped a ban on over 30 songs largely from Burundi and Rwanda over explicit content. The pronouncement was made public on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Burundian songstress Natacha feature prominently on the list with IkigoriNaga and Mwende.

Rwanda singer Bruce Melodie’s songs – Ikinyafu, Inzoga N’Ibebi and Akinyuma – suffered a similar fate. The other songs are Araryoshe by Olegue; Mpamagara by Pizzo; Umunyuka by D-One; Nyash by Deejay Pius; Hindukura and Body by De One; Hmm by Fizzo ft. Ado Josan; NyaranjaAkadaje by Alvin Smith; Hange by Fabelove; My BooSugumaKirungo and Cousine by Bahe G and Ndi Mu Nyishu by El Pro and Legend.

Also, Abagabo bararya Imbwa Zikishura, Ndarongowe, Fata Ingidi, Ubuki, Mpako, Umunoho, Umudodo, Kirungo, Ibisusu, and Cloud fit Vile were banned.

The CNC head, Vestine Nahimana, noted that all the banned songs carry content that undermines their culture, values and norms. And that those found playing the songs will be punished according to the law.

Rwandan publication The New Times reported that seven Rwandan songs didn’t survive the ban.

Recall in 2022, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority also banned singer Diamond Platnumz’s song Mtasubiri over church choir scenes that were considered disrespectful to the church.

In 2018, Diamond’s song Mwanza was also banned for carrying lyrics considered inconsistent with the country’s norms and values.

The same year, the then Tanzanian president, John Magufuli, complained about his Hallelujah and Waka Waka music videos branding them obscene, shortly after, they got banned.

