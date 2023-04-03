Monday, April 3, 2023
Top News

Outdated passports: Ugandans abroad get special attention

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Jeff Andrew Lule

After hearing the cries of Ugandans living abroad who still have their outdated machine-readable passports, the Government has granted them special consideration so they can return home and obtain new electronic passports.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi, all those Ugandans stuck overseas with phased-out passports, will now have to use emergency travel certificates.

Speaking to reporters at the weekly joint security briefing held at the police headquarters in Naguru, a suburb of Kampala, on April 3, he advised those desiring to return home to contact their respective embassies or consulates, who would then issue them with travel documents allowing them to leave for their native country.

Mundeyi went on to say that the certificates would be revoked and destroyed when they arrive at the airport.

The emergency travel certificates, according to Mundeyi, are cost-free.

He stressed that machine-readable passports are no longer useful documents since the grace period for their use has passed.

Mundeyi also mentioned that individuals having readable passports might apply for the recently implemented electronic passports online and pick them up at the closest passport offices based on their location.

Additional passport offices were opened in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Ottawa in Canada, Washington in the United States of America, London in the UK, Pretoria in South Africa, and Copenhagen in Denmark. An additional office will open in Beijing, China in April.

