Monday, March 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Oscars: Tems bashed for obstructing view of guests with outfit
Top News

Oscars: Tems bashed for obstructing view of guests with outfit

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Tems, who is arguably their best international female export and representative at international awards of late, this time stole the show for the wrong reason – her choice of outfit.

The Oscar nominee became the subject of trolling after her outfit that was everything stunning on the red carpet blocked the view of a number of guests inside the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles USA on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Her white gown with a distended head cover blocked many from seeing anything going on.
The act was branded rude and disrespectful.

Online, they hailed her dress for being stylish, but suggested her stylist should have helped her change before taking a seat. In the audience, she was the only one dressed like that.

Tems was a nominee for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards for movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever track Lift Me Up. She lost the award to Naatu Naatu from Bollywood movie RRR.

The Oscars recogniSe artistic and technical contribution to the global movie industry, given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. 

You may also like

National Promoters Association urges promoters to get clearance from them

Bride disappears two days to her wedding day

What led to death of Costa Titch?

Big Brother Titans: Ebubu secures spot in finale

Latif Madoi on European fashion tour

PICTORIAL: Indian community celebrates Holi Festival

Coach Isabirye sheds tears as he bids farewell to BUL FC

Deputy speaker Tayebwa’s wife graduates

Uganda to host Arsenal Africa Fans festival

Ugandan filmmakers express fear of artificial intelligence taking over their jobs

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.