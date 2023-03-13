Monday, March 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Oscars red carpet: Smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam
World News

Oscars red carpet: Smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

The Oscars gala is the pinnacle of Hollywood’s awards season, and thus the A-listers in attendance typically save their best looks for last. On Sunday, the stars did not disappoint.

As the guests filed into the Dolby Theatre, a few trends emerged: lots of understated white, silver and cream gowns; loose flowing hair; dresses with trains; and a few excellent pops of coloUr.

Cassius Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP photos

Here are some key looks from the Oscars red carpet:

Muted elegance 

For the first time in decades, Oscars organiSers changed the red carpet to a champagne hue. And the stars responded by bringing an ethereal lightness to their frocks, many of them in white, cream or silver.

US actress Sharon Stone attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023.

Michelle Yeoh, who won the best actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, wowed in a floating white sleeveless Dior gown, her long hair flowing in loose curls – a look seen all over the carpet – and topped with a bejeweled headband.

“This was the perfect opportunity to show that moms are superheroes,” Yeoh told ABC of her film.

(L-R) Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won for best supporting actress for her work alongside Yeoh, rocked a sleek glittering long-sleeved off-white column gown from Dolce & Gabbana, perfectly setting off her cropped white hair.

Presenter Florence Pugh, who has been shutting down red carpets for months with quirk and swagger, pushed the sartorial envelope in a Valentino gown that was all voluminous creamy taffeta on top – and then slit extra high to reveal a black miniskirt.

Rooney Mara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

And Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, the executive producer of Oscar-nominated documentary short Stranger at the Gate, wore a sequined silver hooded Ralph Lauren gown that was ruched at the waist.

Candy-colored glam 

Pink, purple, yellow – Curtis’ fellow nominees in the best supporting actress category brought a rainbow of hues to the Academy Awards.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Angela Bassett, whose turn as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned her the first acting nomination for a performance in a Marvel film, slayed in an amethyst Moschino gown with a bow neckline, a train… and lots of diamonds.

Hong Chau, who scored a nod for her work opposite Brendan Fraser in The Whale, oozed sophistication in a cotton candy pink sleeveless Prada gown, with a Mandarin collar and an unusual fringed black train.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday presents a creation by designer Manish Malhotra during the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai on March 12, 2023.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu floated down the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in a strapless bubble gum pink Valentino number with a full ball skirt, her hair cascading down in soft waves.

And Irish actress Kerry Condon, who shared the big screen with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin, donned a lemon yellow one-shoulder Versace gown – with another train, a definite Oscars trend.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Let’s hear it for the boys 

For years, the men of Hollywood were a bit of an afterthought on red carpets – tuxedo, rinse, repeat. But no longer.

Everything Everywhere star Harry Shum Jr embraced his Asian heritage with a white dinner jacket with midnight piping and coordinated belted sash. And for his “Glee” fans, he danced a bit on the red carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," attends the Governors Ball during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

And Oscar-nominated “Elvis” star Austin Butler wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo fit for a king – though definitely a bit more traditional than his other awards season looks.

(L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, Daniel Kwan, Stephanie Hsu, and Daniel Scheinert, winners of the Best Picture award for ’Everything Everywhere All at Once’ pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

You may also like

BBC reaches deal with Gary Lineker after Twitter row

After 40+ years in showbiz, Jamie Lee Curtis strikes Oscars gold

Police investigates death of South African rapper Costa Titch

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye

Spain court orders man to pay ex-wife for 25 yrs of housework

Shaw sorry for ’embarrassing’ Man Utd collapse at Liverpool

Row as UK’s Boris Johnson fronts father for ‘knighthood’

Ten Hag slams ‘unprofessional’ Man Utd after Liverpool humiliation

Beyond Pandora: Oscar films highlight man’s destruction of our own planet

Pope John Paul covered up child abuse while still cardinal: Private broadcaster

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.