Oscars confirm ‘Tembele’s’ eligibility for selection and nomination

By Hussein Kiganda

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences or simply the Oscars has released a list that shows all movies that are eligible for selection and nomination at the 95th Oscars, which will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The list for the International Feature Film was released on December 7, 2022, confirming over 90 movies from around the country, of which Tembele was included.

Samuel Savour Kizito, the founder of the Uganda Academy Selection Committee (UASC) or simply the Uganda Oscars committee, told The Kampala Sun that it’s a dream come true for a Ugandan movie to reach that level.

“It’s good we managed to make it. I am sure there are so many countries that submitted their movies, but they were never accepted. This is a milestone for Uganda because it’s the first time for the Academy to publicly announce that we are part of the category. We now must pray that we get onto the selection list and then the nomination list,” Kizito said.

Uganda is among the six countries whose movies are eligible for selection and nomination in the International Feature Film category.

Africa is represented by Tembele by Morris Mugisha from Uganda, Tug of War by Amil Shivji from Tanzania, Terastorm by Andrew Kaggia, The Planter’s Plantation by Dingha Young Eystein from Cameroon, Xalé by Moussa Sene Absa from Senegal and Our Brothers by Rachid Bouchareb from Algeria.