Thursday, January 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Fashion Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies aged 56
Fashion

Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies aged 56

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By AFP

Tatjana Patitz, one of the original supermodels who dominated fashion in the 1980s and 90s commanding huge payouts for photoshoots, died Wednesday, her agent said. She was 56.

The Germany-born Patitz was among a handful of women of the era whose looks and style catapulted them to a global fame that transcended modelling.

Corinne Nicolas, founder of The Model CoOp, a Manhattan-based agency told AFP that Patitz died Wednesday morning in California.

Nicolas told media Patitz had been ill, but gave no further details.

Model Tatjana Patitz at the New Body Award at the Tempodrom in Berlin October 26, 2017
 

Along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, Patitz appeared in the smouldering video to George Michael’s 1990 hit “Freedom!”

That came after photographer Peter Lindbergh captured Turlington, Evangelista, Patitz and Estelle Lefebure, Karen Alexander and Rachel Williams in a picture titled “White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu.”

Vogue magazine said despite the elite professional company she kept, Patitz had always seemed separate from other supermodels.

“There was a certain element of mystery to Patitz’s beauty, something in the gentle oval of her face and the shape of her eyes that spoke of self-possession and passion,” the magazine wrote.

“Patitz’s allure was womanly and knowing, not that of the wide-eyed ingenue, and with her training as an actor, she was a force to be reckoned with,” it said.

Born in Hamburg, Patitz moved with her Estonian mother and German father to a small Swedish town at an early age.

Her break in modeling came in 1983 when she won a trip to Paris and a limited term contract.

She later settled in California, where she was photographed in recent years around her ranch near Santa Barbara with her son, Jonah.

The Twitter account for Lindbergh’s foundation paid tribute to Patitz.

“We would like to salute Tatjana’s kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence….She will be immensely missed.”

You may also like

Kids showcase great talent at Kampala Kids Fashion show

Miss Tourism Uganda wins big at Miss Tourism International 2022

Eddy Kenzo forced to defend choice of costume

Revolution of clothes as Guiza Fashion is launched

New Vision film Awards winner in international makeup master class

Africa Laughs red carpet: Who wore it best?

The ASFAS return with a three-day fashion weekend￼

Young designer Oscar Kampala wins two Zikomo awards in Zambia

Singer Victor Ruz delves into fashion business

Celebrities throng new apparel shop launch

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.