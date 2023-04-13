Friday, April 14, 2023
OPM Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi dies in Italy — Govt
Top News

OPM Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi dies in Italy — Govt

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Charles Etukuri

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Keith Muhakanizi, has died, Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo confirmed Thursday evening, April 13.  

A member of his family also confirmed that Muhakanizi passed away in the Italian city of Milan, where he was receiving treatment for cancer-related complications. 

While confirming the news, Ofwono Opondo described Muhakanizi as a “friend to many, saying he had been in and out of hospital.”

“He died from Milan in Italy, where he has been in and out of the hospital over the last two years,” Ofwono said.

“You remember, even when he was shifted from Treasury, he was not in the country, but was in Milan.”

Muhakanizi had previously served as the permanent secretary in the finance ministry and secretary to the Treasury.

“SAD! A friend to many. Keith Muhakanizi, Permanent Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, and former long-serving PS Ministry of Finance & Secretary to the Treasury has died from a Milan, Italy hospital where he has [been receiving treatment. May he Rest in Peace,” tweeted Ofwono Opondo.

