One feared dead as 17 retrieved from debris in Kansanga

By Ibrahim Ruhweza

At least 17 people have been rushed to hospital after a structure collapsed on sports lovers watching the English Premier League football match between West Ham and Arsenal at Loi Lung Restaurant in Kansanga near Kampala International University (KIU).

According to eyewitnesses, the building collapsed at about 4:00pm on April 15 when Arsenal scored the second goal.

Mario Awier, 24, a manager of the place, is feared dead after he was retrieved from the debris.

So far, two people are suspected to be trapped under the debris though the rescue team is doing all it can to bring them out.

Local leaders accused the Kampala Capital City Authority of not supervising the conditions of the buildings in the area.

“The collapsed building was too old though the proprietors had recently renovated it,” Francis Seguya, the Kansanga LC2 chairperson, said.