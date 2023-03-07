One dead after soldier opens fire in Makindye bar

By Charles Etukuri

The Police are hunting for a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, who in the wee hours of Tuesday, March 7, opened fire at a bar leading to the death of one person.

The soldier reportedly opened fire on the revellers after he suspected one of them to have fallen in love with his girlfriend.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Katwe Police Station is investigating a murder by shooting that took place at the “Naiga” Establishment in Boston Village, Salama Parish, Makindye Division.

“In the early hours of March 7, 2023, at about 3:00 am, a group of five individuals were drinking beer at the bar of “Naiga” establishment on Mirembe Road in Boston Village, Salama Parish, Makindye Division,” Owoyesigyire said.

He added that tragically, an incident occurred where Lance Corporal David Katamugaya, wearing a green digital army uniform and carrying an AK47, approached the group.

“He instructed one of them to step aside and opened fire towards the four remaining victims, killing one instantly,” Owoyesigyire added.

He said eyewitness accounts state that Katamugaya left the bar after warning the group that he would come back and deal with them.

“Upon receiving the report of the incident, the Police rushed to the scene. The scene of crime officer and homicide units documented the scene and recovered five cartridges along with one projectile.

The Police ascertained that the shooter was one of the bodyguards attached to Kamuswaga of Kooki. The Police found an AK47 rifle with 24 rounds of ammunition at his residence. However, the suspect is still at large and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Owoyesigyire added that the cause of the shooting is currently unknown. However, there is an allegation of a crime of passion after reports emerged that officer Katamugaya was in a relationship with Anita Namakula and he accused Aggrey of meddling in their relationship.

“The Police urge anyone with information that may assist in the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator to come forward and report to the nearest Police station. The body of Aggrey has been taken to Mulago hospital for a post-mortem examination,” Owoyesigyire stated.

He assured the public that the Police are working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrator and bring the suspect to justice.

The Police extended their condolences to the family and friends of Aggrey during this difficult time.