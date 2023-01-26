Old Timers reunite to blast at Tshala Muana tribute show

By Steven Odeke
Congolese music was so influential on Ugandan music in the past that Ugandans, today, can still organize a Congolese music-themed nights and attract a good audience to it as witnessed on Wednesday evening at Silk Events offices in Bugolobi, Kampala
The show, dubbed Legends Night was a tribute to fallen Congolese artiste, Tshala Muana, turned out a night to remember for fans of Congolese rumba, Mutuashi, soukous and Ndombolo.
The show was conceived by a team of live music lovers with a focus on the highly popular Rhumba music genre. The theme of the event will reflect authentic African music fused with contemporary sounds that have had a great influence on the Ugandan music scene.
Tshala Muana, who passed away in December last year, was popular in Uganda in the 1990s, especially among the male audience, for her distinctive dance style and that slit. Her songs like Karibu Yangu, Mamwenu and Tshibola that were performed by Treasure Maza band on the night, were so popular in 1990s, that a number of nostalgic fans turned up at Silk Events offices to dance and relive the good old times.
In attendance were folks like Captain John Kassami, former Minister Capt. Mike Mukula, businesswoman Sue Ochola, Rasta Rob MC, Silk Events’ Elvis Sekyanzi and a host of members from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s embassy.
The fun-filled night started off at 6:00pm with DJ Nowa Lubega playing a couple of Congolese numbers to set the mood.
Then at 9:00pm, Treasure Meza band took over took over until late in the night. Between breaks, Congolese DJ NaCH Mao took to the decks to get everyone dancing.