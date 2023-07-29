Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) set for 7th Unit Trust AGM

By Kampala Sun Writer

OLD Mutual Investment Group has today announced that its highly anticipated Unit Trust Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to take place next week Thursday 3rd August 2023.

The event will be virtual, and it will serve as a platform to present the performance for the year 2022. Unit holders will gain insights into the company’s 2023 outlook as well.

Daniel Opiyo, the Head Of Marketing and Business Development, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming AGM, stating, “We are thrilled to present the performance of Unit Trust despite the challenging economic environment. We look forward to sharing with our clients and reaffirming our commitment to excellence and sustainable growth.”

Old Mutual Investment Group is the market leader in the Unit Trust business, with over 67% market share. Its performance is therefore viewed as a strong industry event and provides significant insight into the Unit Trust business in Uganda.

The AGM will include a Q&A session, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage directly with the company’s leadership team and gain further insights into the company’s future plans.