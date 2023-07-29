Saturday, July 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) set for 7th Unit Trust AGM
Latest News

Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) set for 7th Unit Trust AGM

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer
OLD Mutual Investment Group has today announced that its highly anticipated Unit Trust Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to take place next week Thursday 3rd August 2023.

The event will be virtual, and it will serve as a platform to present the performance for the year 2022. Unit holders will gain insights into the company’s 2023 outlook as well.
Daniel Opiyo, the Head Of Marketing and Business Development, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming AGM, stating, “We are thrilled to present the performance of Unit Trust despite the challenging economic environment. We look forward to sharing with our clients and reaffirming our commitment to excellence and sustainable growth.”

Daniel Opio expressed enthusiasm ahead of the AGM next week.

Old Mutual Investment Group is the market leader in the Unit Trust business, with over 67% market share. Its performance is therefore viewed as a strong industry event and provides significant insight into the Unit Trust business in Uganda.
The AGM will include a Q&A session, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage directly with the company’s leadership team and gain further insights into the company’s future plans.

You may also like

Cindy trashes Sheebah’s “bubble gum” music

Irene Kayemba named Bidco brand ambassador

Alien Skin threatens to quit music at end of year

Fresh Kid signed 10-year agreement with me – former minister Nakiwala

Comedians find new home at city restaurant

Twitter rebrands to X

I am not dating Feffe Bussi, he is just a friend, Karole...

Promoter’s federation to meet Sheebah, Cindy, King Michael

Vinka, Elijah Kitaka thrill at the Budo League season six finals

Ykee Benda, Kachina entertain as Nyaka hosts annual walk against Sex, Gender...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.