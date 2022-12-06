Okello Okello’s ‘Comedy Black Friday’ ends year in style

By Alex Balimwikungu

Stand-up comedian Joshua Okello alias Okello Okello started a comedy platform in 2019. The comedy show that happens every three months has been taking place at Uganda National Cultural Centre, known to many as the National Theatre.

Okello Okello didn’t have a comedy show dubbed The Comedy Black Friday for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the show has happened five times after the economy was reopened.

Comedy Black Friday happens in February, April, May, August and December. The four shows from February took place at National theatre and the last one, which he chose to call the Comedy Black Friday Grand Finale, took place on Friday, December 2, at Theatre Labonita.

Comedy Black Friday is a unique comedy platform as it always has the crowd watching comedy silently as every attendee is given a headphone, including the comedian on stage and that’s how it is also called the silent comedy.

The year-enders, according to Okello, always happens at Theatre Labonita since he refers to it as the biggest Comedy Black Friday that ends the year. The one at the National theatre attracted a full house.

At 7:00pm, the revellers were already taking their seats in the auditorium with everyone grabbing a silent disco headset at the entrance. By 8:00pm, the theatre was full and it was time for action as Okello, the host of the night, came through to introduce the show and also invite comedians one after the other.

Okello introduced up and coming Christian comedian Pius Mudhaasi, who opened the show before other acts came on.

Comedians Kalera and Optional Allan set the mood high when they made sure the whole audience kept laughing at every joke they delivered.

Comedienne Agnes Akite was well prepared for this one, her confidence on stage, delivery and the energy she used while performing kept the audience attentive. Okello, who kept on cracking one or two jokes also did good, of course, as the main man of the evening.

Other comedians were Sundiata, Maulana and Reign before Dr Hilary Okello came on stage to close the show.