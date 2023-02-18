Office of Prime Minister apologises, compensates Buddo SSS student over suitcase damage

By Ivan Kabuye

Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) have apologised and compensated a Budo Senior Secondary School student for damaging his suitcase.

On February 5, 2023, OPM vehicle registration number UG 0915Z belonging to Jennifer Kacha Namuyangu, the State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs, rammed into Hammes Mubiru’s suitcase and damaged it.

At around 4:00pm on Friday (February 17), a team from OPM led by David Kayongo Mugisha, a senior assistant secretary, who represented Keith Muhakanizi, the permanent secretary of OPM, arrived at Buddo SSS to convey their apologies and also present sh500,000 for the damaged suitcase. This was done in the presence of journalists and the school deputy head teacher, Deo Bukenya.

“This incident was highly regrettable and we are really sorry as an institution. Investigations are ongoing to know what really happened on that day,” Kayongo said.

He said OPM would like to assure the general public that they do not condone or tolerate such indiscipline or any other form of indiscipline, adding that any of their staff found who will be found culpable of misusing authority or abusing the law will be liable for the misdeed and apprehended appropriately.

Kayongo lauded the general public for highlighting the incident and bringing it to the attention of OPM.

“Thank you for the continued vigilance and responsibility towards the activities and operations of the government institutions, which has promoted transparency and accountability,” Kayongo said adding that they will endeavour to remain coordinated, responsive, and an accountable institution for the social-economic transformation.

Mubiru revealed that only a plastic bottle of soda got damaged and some ‘daddies’ got crushed too.

He added that he would use the money to boost his music career during his Senior Four vacation and also buy some scholastic material that he might need in the near future.

Bukenya lauded OPM for the good gesture they exhibited towards their student.

“The damages caused were not so serious, but you have taken the initiative and came on the ground to access what really happened, apologised formally, and also compensated our student,” he said.