Of Uganda’s top catfights

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

They never learn, yet it always ends in tears. In catfights, there are no winners, but whinners. We thought the last catfight should have been that between Pretty Nicole and Queen Kafta, in which one was sent to rehab and the other jail. The man they were fighting over is probably now washing someone’s panties.

However, we still have to contend with the ongoing catfight between Sheebah Karungi and Spice Diana. Murder, sex life, wardrobe have been mentioned, amongst other things, in the bitter exchange.

The Sheebaholics have since renamed Spice Diana Bilungo, and in dim wit fashion, Spice’s response was the advice of not dimming someone’s light to have yours shine. This season is silly, not a regular one.

In the aftermath of Spice Diana’s concert, Ritah Dancehall was arrested for criticising the show. She reported to Police about threats from Spice Diana’s management and was instead arrested on allegations of defamation.

Sheebah jumped to Ritah’s defence and since then, both Sheebah and Spice continue tearing each other’s wigs apart, scratching makeup off all skin.

Sheebah and Spice Diana should look at the recent history of catfights and know their destinies. Women pulling down fellow women is disastrous, even to men. We shall help the two little ladies with a few examples from the past.

Iryn Namubiru Vs Juliana Kanyomozi

Iryn Namubiru and Juliana Kanyomozi made their music debuts back to 1995. The two allegedly met at Namasagali College and after formed the I-Jay in 1999. They are said to have released their first album titled Wait and the album featured Steve Jean in 2000.

Then the two decided to throw it away when we were feeding from the palms of their hands. There were accusations of man-snatching, under-table deals, seeking favours with Hope Mukasa (the group’s manager) and rumormongering. At the end of it all, Iryn got married to a Frenchman, lived in France, recorded a World Music album, divorced, returned to do Ugandan music, was involved in a drug scandal in Japan, had another catfight with a Maureen Kabasiita over another man and got lost in allegations of witchcraft.

Juliana went off with Amon Lukwango, who got entangled in fights with men who were too close to Juliana for his comfort, she produced the Nabikoowa album, did stuff with Bobi Wine, King Lawrence paraded her green knickers, she went off the radar, got Baby Taj, hid the baby daddy and is getting back. In fact, Iryn and Juliana, both in their 40s, seem to be working hard towards getting back to their feet.

They threw it all away in a catfight, and now they are picking up the pieces.

Winnie Nwagi Vs maids, near and far

Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi is hard, not just hard-bodied, but also hard-knock. When she went to Abu Dhabi and Dubai for concerts, several Ugandan women flocked to her hotel room in search of selfies and autographs.

Winnie Nwagi

This didn’t go well with the Malaika musician. She started a verbal war with the Kadamas (Ugandan maids working in the Middle East).

In the videos shared on social media, the fans claim to have travelled from long distances to watch her sing and assumed that getting up close and personal with Nwagi was part of the package. She was also approached at a restaurant and she threw the fans out.

“I love and respect my fans but they should also always act civilised,” she snapped via her Snapchat account.

However, Nwagi may have gone vocal with the Kadamas then. She, however, went physical with her maid earlier on, and allegedly beat her to near pulp.

The case ended up at police (SD REF: 20/25/09/2019); madam sashayed through Kikaaya Police Post and told the maid, “Just forgive naawe” and the media was told, “case closed”. The case was: carrying Nwagi’s water bottle to hospital without permission which resulted in a beating and sacking.

Zari and Ritah Kaggwa

London-based social media blogger Ritah Kaggwa has always come out and attacked socialite Zari over different issues. Ritah has on different occasions accused Zari of sleeping with rich men to acquire her wealth.

Ritah, who is married to a Nigerian Oga, has always laughed at Zari for jumping from one relationship to another unlike the lucky her who is in a stable and serious relationship.

For additional information, she is an ex of Joel Isabirye, the personality who has worked with as many radio stations as the women he has dated.

Zari has always said the hate Ritah has on her is because she is better than her and that Ritah wants to be like everything about Zari.

Zari

In 2022 when Rita Kaggwa was seen arriving at Entebbe International Airport. There was no pomp as she made a low-key entrance.

Zari ran to her socials and typed a long mocking post.

“When I said no hater can be doing better than you, I wasn’t far from the truth. Laba namamonde (see this sack of potatoes). Keyboards have given a lot of chance to this elephant. The photo speaks for itself, all answers are there. Praying for her soul to heal from bile,” wrote Zari. Ritah arrived in Uganda wearing a low-cut white blouse, shredded jeans and flip-flops.

Pointless catfight!

Kaggwa has also had fights with Bad Black.

Cindy Vs Phina Masanyalaze

The two musicians had a thing for a South Africa-based Ugandan football player Ken Muyiisa. The two always exchanged words through different paths whenever one got a chance. Phina Mugerwa later allowed and Cindy took over Ken’s heart affairs.

Phina did not lose all, for she kept Muyiisa’s child, while Cindy merely run off with his sperm, which fell on barren ground. Cindy and Muyiisa hit it off for a full year. They then broke off and Cindy noted that although he was a good guy, he was not the kind of man for her and they were not compatible at all.

Phina Masanyalaze then took her sorrows to co-habiting with an MP, Cindy is now married to Joel Okuyo (it is her second marriage) and she is heavy with child. When they meet at UMA meetings (Cindy is president, Phina Vice President). Now why were they fighting?

Mariam Ndagire and Ruth Wanyana

This was no fight of kittens, but mother cats. It ended badly, in tears, for it tore apart a whole drama group.

Once upon a time, there was a drama group called Afri-Diamonds. Among its top members were Ruth Wanyana, Mariam Ndagire, John Segawa…we shall keep to those that matter to this story.

Segawa (actor) dated Ruth Wanyana (actress) and the two begot a child. Thereafter, he had an affair with Mariam Ndagire, another actress in the group.

Ruth and Mariam did not see eye-to-eye for long and their beef swallowed up everyone in the group. People had to choose sides. Kato Lubwama chose Ruth’s side. He and a host of others formed Diamonds’ Ensemble. The other group that supported Mariam was led by boyfriend John Segawa and included Abbey Mukiibi. It became known as Afri-Talent.

Ruth is now retired as an nkuba kyeyo in the US, while Mariam Ndagire is running a film school, and still writing plays. Both are living with Segawa’s children. All those years of fighting, and it just fizzles out like that!