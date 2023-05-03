Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Odonga Otto, gang wanted over aggravated robbery, torture
Top News

Odonga Otto, gang wanted over aggravated robbery, torture

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Odonga Otto, a former Aruu County MP, and a group of vigilantes, are being sought by the territorial police in Aswa and Pader districts after they were allegedly seen on camera beating three victims.

The victims were identified as Charles Ssemanda, Yusuf Wagwana and Erisata Takafa.

On April 30, 2023, at around 3:30pm, the victims are alleged to have been on their way to buy charcoal in one of the homesteads in Laorogali village, Atanga sub-county, in Pader district when they were intercepted by the group. The victims had placed 12 bags of charcoal into their Fuso truck, Reg No. UBA 600B

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the weekly joint security briefing held at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, Fred Enanga, the police force’s spokesperson, claimed that the vigilantes attacked the victims with sticks and pangas and allegedly robbed Ssemanda of cash worth sh1,097,700. 

“They also vandalised the Fuso truck and stole two motor vehicle batteries, a motor vehicle radio, woofer, motor vehicle key and tarpline. The attackers further damaged the wind screen, the fuel tank and tyres of the Fuso truck,” Enanga said.

The victims allegedly reported the incident to the Atanga Police Station after their release. Enanga stated that there is an intense and ongoing quest for Otto and everyone else involved in the caning and beating torture.

Enanga emphasised that along the Lapul-Atanga route in the Atanga sub-county, a man named Charles Olara Okello had also been attacked earlier by a group when he was found buying firewood in his car with the license plate UAP 516D, along Lapul- Atanga road in Atanga sub-county.   

According to reports, the assailants also stole their phones and other personal property.

Enanga stated the case was reported at Pajule Police Station.

“Although Otto and his vigilantes claim they are an advocacy group, that is enforcing a ban on commercial trade of charcoal in Acholi Sub-region, their level of physical interaction is not just reckless and dangerous, but can lead to hate crimes in society. We wish to remind the public that torture, through the use of corporal punishment or any other form of physical assault, are punishable by law,” he noted.

Enanga further urged the former lawmaker to avoid taking the law into his hands and misleading other members of the public, into acts of lawlessness and impunity.

He said the Joint Security Agencies would continue to investigate all instances of torture and would make sure that those involved were found and brought to justice.

You may also like

New manager shares my vision and passion for music, Feffe Bussi says

I made Geosteady change his mind about relocating to America – Prima

Maulana and Reign to hold comedy competitions

Woman allegedly kills co-wife with poisonous substance

Team MK digital boss decries fake social media accounts, vows to end...

Security guards allegedly rape two women over trespassing on boss’ forest

Police investigates circumstances behind minister Engola’s death

Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant again

PICTORIAL: Azawi, Irene Ntale excite Rotarians at Johnnie Walker Governors Banquet Dinner

Second edition of Vision Group’s Kadodi Karnival launched

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.