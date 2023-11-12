Nyege Nyege: Sho Madjozi crowns day three with a stellar performance 

By Reagan Ssempijja

When Talent Africa announced that Sho Madjozi would be returning to Uganda for this year’s Nyege Nyege edition, you probably thought, she would simply perform John Cena, and that would be it.

If this was your thought, you could never have been more wrong. With crazy energy, you could almost fear for the stage. Every song she performed, sent the crowd into a whole different direction of thrill.

Sho Madjozi put up an electric performance. Photo by Reagan Sempijja

Even though she kicked off with many of her least-known songs to Ugandans, Madjozi made every second of the performances memorable.

When she performed, Wakanda Forever, to which many sung along, she thought the crowd’s thirst was quenched, but boy had they had very little of her yet.

Interestingly, the crowd had a lot of her Kenyan fans, who relentlessly asked her to perform almost all her collabos with Kenyan artists, to which she honoured.

At the end of her set, Madjozi had accepted that a party in Uganda is one like no other. “You people are crazy, I swear,” she said in awe of the audience’s e