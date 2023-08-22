Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Nyege Nyege shifts from Itanda Falls, changes dates

by Editorial Team
By Reagan Ssempijja

By Reagan Ssempijja

Barely a year after moving from its known venue, since inception – Nile Nest Resort, Nyege Nyege festival was moved to a fresh and new venue at Itanda Falls, last year. With all its shortcomings, the festival’s fervent fans were ready to embrace the new venue.

Alas, or fortunately for some, the venue has again been changed to a combined space of 50 acres, covering Source of the Nile, Jinja Showgrounds, Source Gardens, and Jinja golf course. 

All three venues are in the same vicinity, if you know Jinja quite well, save for the fact that revelers will have to deal with a much bigger and spread-out scope of the festival grounds. 

The Nyege Nyege festival is back at a different venue organizers reveal . Photo by Reagan Ssempijja

What is even more interesting, this part of Jinja is rather nearer to the town and has a thicker concentration of hotels for accommodation, unlike Itanda Falls which was cast as far as over 20km from Jinja town. 

As the excitement looms large, the organizers – Talent Africa, have, in a press launch in Jinja, announced that the dates will change from the usual second week of September to November 9 to 12. 

While this settles the anticipation that had started making rounds on social platforms, it has come as a shocker for those used to ticking off a few days every September. 

Nyege Nyege is arguably Uganda’s most sought-after music and culture festival, held every year in Jinja, to celebrate diverse music art forms from across the continent of Africa and the world. 

