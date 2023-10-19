Nyege Nyege organisers hold meeting with gov’t

By Ali Twaha

Government and private sector representatives convened at the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity for a collaborative planning session ahead of the upcoming 8th Nyege Nyege festival

During the session chaired by the minister of state for ethics and integrity, Hon. Rose Lilly Akello, stakeholders reviewed last year’s festival, with a particular focus on aspects related to security and ethical considerations.

Other attendees included officials from; the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Uganda Police, Busoga Kingdom and Uganda Breweries Limited.

The Nyege Nyege festival, being a cultural event, offers a range of business opportunities for entrepreneurs and various service providers.

The discussions revolved around enhancing this year’s festival, which is set to span approximately 50 acres of land, covering iconic locations such as the Source of the Nile, Jinja Showgrounds, Jinja Golf Course, and Source Gardens in Jinja City.

For instance, with an influx of festival attendees, there’s a high demand for accommodation. This presents opportunities for hotels and guesthouses to provide lodging for visitors. The event also benefits locals who are employed either directly or indirectly as parking attendants, accredited guides, transporters (Boda Bodas and car hire), those supplying both raw and cooked food among others.

Close to 15,000 people (both local and international) are reported to have attended the event in 2022. The event is scheduled for November 9 – 12th in Jinja City.