Nyege Nyege: Of a “Spiderman” who had the time of his life

By Reagan Ssempijja

Nyege Nyege festival, since inception, has never been all about who the best boujie reveller would be, and, in fact, being one does not necessarily mean that you would have best time of your life. At least not better than everyone else.

The festival, ironically, I usually most enjoyed by the free-spirited, enchanted, vibrant fellows. The ones that do not seem to have expensive shoes, phones or any money at all, but a bottle of beer and bucket loads of dance moves, wherever you meet them.

That ones that always create fun out of nothing. The ones who could care less about what angle of their pictures a photographer will take, or where these pictures may even end up. The ones who simply live life on the edge.

Every Nyege Nyege edition has had that one fellow, and this year, the famous “Spiderman” literally stole the show.

During the successful festival that happened last weekend, November 9 to 12, social media was awash with pictures and videos of a spiderman replica, dressed in the Hollywood character’s famous suit, and seemingly enjoying himself from stage to stage.

If you did not see him dancing to amapiano music with quite of the perfection of the genre’s moves, then you would not miss him sandwiched by two or more ladies in a rub-a-dub style, so to speak.

When he surprised a female MC on the Smirnoff stage with a Rolex to eat, he was again the man of the moment.

If you thought smoking shisha was a preserve of only the normal humans, Nyege Nyege’s spiderman was also spotted smoking and blowing clouds of smoke, regardless of his face being fully covered.

As fate would have it, the ladies won themselves a number of sumptuous moments with him, taking pictures and dancing with him.

Those who shared moments with him in the swimming pool can also tell you they had the best Nyege Nyege of their lives.

With no expensive phone, no classy shoe, and perhaps not wearing expensive cologne, this man, whom netizens have since baptised Peter Parker for obvious reasons, was, to some extent, the definition of what this year’s Nyege Nyege has been.