Nyege Nyege music festival: Low turn up on day one

By Donald Kiirya

There was a low turnout of revellers on day one of this year’s Nyege Nyege music festival in Jinja City on the opening day.

The festival is expected to run for four nights of wild party scenes and performances from various music artists.

Compared with last year’s Nyege Nyege event at Itanda Falls, which was a beehive of activity, at the Source of the Nile, the turnout was still low despite various service providers erecting their stalls and tents to sell food and beverages to revellers.

According to Darius Nandinda, the Jinja Resident City Commissioner (RCC), security had been beefed up at the Nyege Nyege festival venue to avert all sorts of crimes.

Nandinda said that the Nyege Nyege festival is a bigger opportunity to market Jinja as an adventure city to the rest of the world, adding that the number of tourists in Jinja will increase and revenues too will increase.

Bridge way that leads to the venue of Nyege Nyege music festival 2023 at Source of the Nile was still empty by Thursday afternoon. Photo by Donald Kiirya

According to Derick Debru, one of the cofounders of the Nyege Nyege International Music and Arts Festival, over 300 music artists have been lined up to perform at the festival across all venues, including the Source of the Nile, the Jinja Agricultural Show, Jinja Golf Course, and Nile Park.

He said that over 20,000 foreigners had booked Nyege Nyege tickets and were already in the country to enjoy the electronic dance and music festival at the festival venue. He said $400,000 has been injected to organise the festival in Uganda.

During a presser at Source Garden Hotel in Jinja on Monday, Busoga Kingdom’s tourism minister, Hellen Namutamba, in company with Derek Debru, banned suits, tunics (Kanzu), and gomesis at the Nyege Nyege festival.

Ali Alibhai, one of the organisers and the Chief Executive of Talent Africa, said they are working in partnership with the police, UPDF, CMI, and other security agencies to oversee security at the event.

The United Kingdom and the United States of America missions in Kampala had cautioned their citizens against attending public gatherings such as the Nyege Nyege festival and going to the country’s national parks in light of fresh terror alerts.

This prompted the deputy IGP of the Uganda Police Force, AIGP Godfrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, to go to Jinja and visit the Nyege Nyege festival venue and the pre-party (Kasiki) of the Kyabazinga Royal Wedding at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

Katsigazi assured Ugandans that, as police and other security agencies, they are ready to protect citizens and avert any terror threats, as they have done before in the country.

Some of the revelers in skimpy wear already enjoying at the Nyege Nyege music festival 2023 in Jinja City. Photo by Donald Kiirya

Performances are expected from artists who include A Pass, Acidic Vocokz, Afrorack, Akiiki Malepuko, Alibrezzy, Alisha, Alza, Dj. Aron, Arsenal Mikebe, Assyouti, Aunty Rayzor, Aweko, Baisi and Troupe, Banyaruguru Troupe, Bebson De La Rue, Biiha, Boutross, Cilikon Avokoz, Cool Demus, Dj. Sharp Max, Ecko Bazz, Eddy Ekete, Eddy Kenzo, John Blaq, Karole Kasita, Karibu Band, Kadabada, Junior Kamili, and Ubuntu Band, among others.