Nyege Nyege: Fun in the mud affair,  huge portions of hangover

By Jacky Achan

It had rained in the night, the ground was extremely soggy, the drinks were flowing, the party was even more wild, people slipped on the muddy grounds as they tried to move from one fun stage to another, shoes had to be taken off, making the third night of Nyege Nyege one to remember forever.

Having partied the whole night, until sunrise it was only expected that the hangover monster would come haunting most revellers.

Revellers from Kenya and the DRC exiting the Nyege Nyege grounds after the 4-day fete. Photo by Moses Nsubuga



It was not only from the alcohol, but from the many days of partying and true to the festival goers spirit, hangover was being treated by more alcohol, all available soups, and comfort foods as they readied for the Sunday party to wrap the 2023 Nyege Nyege festival that was a huge success.