Nyege Nyege Festival wins event of the year award

By Ivan Kabuye

It was just obvious. It would be shocking for the revellers if Nyege Nyege Festival didn’t win the award for the best event of the year 2022.

The controversial Nyege Nyege caused a stir both in the private and Government sectors, almost leading to its ban as many referred to it as an immoral event that tarnishes the image of the country.

The three-day event was later given a go-ahead at Itanda Falls, Jinja in September.

The Nyege Nyege organiser was recognised for pulling the biggest crowd in Africa after the lockdown at the Ekkula Pearl of Africa Awards held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on December 1, 2022.

The arts festival attracted more than 10,000 adventure lovers; drinking and dancing themselves lame.

When the festival was announced as the event of the year, there were mixed reactions. First was a deathly silence that expressed surprise. Then came thunderous applause, starting from one corner and spreading throughout the rest of the Rwenzori Ballroom at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The Minister of State for Tourism, Martin Bahinduka Mugarura (in a red tie), with other tourism stakeholders cutting a cake as they celebrate the fifth edition of the Ekkula Awards at the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The Ekuula Pearl of Africa Awards not only recognised the Nyege Nyege Festival as the year’s event, they also recognised key players in the tourism sector that included the Innovation Tourism Awards won by Tubing the Nile, Cultural Tourism Awarded taken by Kara Tunga, travel photographer by Derrick Ssenyonji, the Best Adventure of the Year by Mt Rwenzori and Airline of the Year by Ethiopian Airlines.

Beaming with pride, the Minister of State for Tourism, Martin Magara, said those rewarded deserve it for their resilience, perseverance, and adjustment to suit the changing times.

“The industry is recovering faster than any other sector. As investors continue developing projects, inquiries are increasing and operators are getting more professional,” the minister added.