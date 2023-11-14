Nyege Nyege festival ended peacefully -Uganda Police

By Reagan Ssempijja

Following a spate of terror attacks in various parts of the country, this year’s Nyege Nyege festival became one of the hotspots of the same, especially in the weak leading to the start of the festival.

This prompted security agencies to deploy heavily at the venue before, during, and after the festival. You could not miss a man or woman in uniform wherever you set your eyes.

It was upon this that Uganda Police came out yesterday, November 13, to laud its efforts towards a peaceful ending of the festival.

In their statement on social media, Police Spokesperson – Fred Enanga said: “We wish to inform the public that both the Nyege Nyege Festival and the Royal Dinner, that took place in Busoga Region, ended peacefully. As a result, we want to thank all fans and well-wishers, who took the courage to attend. The revellers and fans were vigilant. Only a few minor incidents occurred. We want to thank all visitors who travelled from different parts of the county, those from the region and across the world”

In their statement, following the end of the festival, the organisers- Talent Africa Group and Nyege Nyege tapes, intimated that from November 9 to November 12, 2023, over 20,000 music enthusiasts, including more than 3,000 tourists, converged in Jinja, making it the one of the biggest tourism events in East Africa.

They added that, “festival set new standards for safety and organisation. Heavy security deployment by the Uganda Police and UPDF supported by private security and the Uganda Red Cross ensured the safety and well-being of revelers. Despite international security alerts, the event maintained an unwavering commitment to security”

If anyone left Nyege Nyege with a bruised skin, its probably because they slid and fell trying to navigate the soggy grounds. Not even police or “spiderman” could save you from this