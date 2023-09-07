Nyege Nyege festival: A hub for fashion “unruliness”?

By Reagan Sempijja

Nyege Nyege Festival, as we know it, has never been entirely about music, despite the art form largely defining what the press speaks of the festival, since its inception in 2015. Choosing its own revelers over the years, Nyege Nyege’s DNA has always been deep-rooted in the whimsical fashion trends flaunted unashamedly.

From the first edition, many fashion statements have always gone on to become trends on Kampala’s streets, both upscale and downtown. For starters, the festival always gives room for fashion lawlessness, if there exists anything like that. Anything and everything can pass.

At Nyege Nyege it is believed that anything can pass in the fashion stakes. File photo

Before Nyege Nyege’s fervent goers get set for the fanfare, it is always about how to look different and peculiar. Whether it takes combing downtown markets and shopping malls for the right outfit or making do with what is already in the wardrobe, the end goal is to look strikingly cool for the fest.

Kicking off with the hair, Nyege Nyege has always been the place for experimenting with the wildest thoughts about the funkiest hairdo. For many, it is a break from routine hairstyles that society and workplaces always deem acceptable.

Funky hair has found its way to the Nyege Nyege festival . File photo

Because of the festival’s firm grip on reggae music, many, regardless of gender, flash out their dreadlocks. If you have noticed from previous editions, some gutsy partiers, especially those with natural locks, tend to play around with the appearance of the hair, many times painting it.

If you have chanced on any lady with painted short hair, sometimes almost bald, sauntering up and about at a concert, it is highly likely that she borrowed the hairstyle from a Nyege Nyege edition. During the festival, while you gaze at someone’s painted head, another group of girls, or boys, too, may stroll past you with flowers in their hair.

While many try too hard to have their presence felt among the enormous crowds at the festival, some choose to keep it subtle. With something as simple, yet chic, as a head scarf, there’s a whole lot of ladies who have rocked Nyege Nyege. Ladies, no one has to know your hair woes, if kept under wraps. Just saying!

For the men, hair has always been the least unsettling part of what they wish to look like during the festival. Some have, over the past editions, only gone as far as painting their scruffy, short hair, or kyangwe, as it’s called in street speak.

Enough about the hair! What many fill up their travel bags with is often what matters the most. Just to tickle your memory, short pants have for a long time been a signature wear for Nyege Nyege. An unofficial uniform – so to speak. With some appearing ripped into shreds, and others folded even shorter, you would not miss a Nyege reveler rocking this kind of look anywhere in the festival.

‘’This year, I’m resorting to cutting some of my old jeans into shorts, with a pair of scissors, to match up with the look. I do not wish to go through the bustle of looking for shorts to buy,’’ a two-time Nyege reveler said during a conversation about this year’s edition, upon official launch

A few hours into day one, cameras will not miss a random fellow donning his shorts with no shirt on, and probably holding a beer or two. This look has since become quite synonymous with most festival goers and spread to many other festivals, and concerts year-round. The shorts are, however, not a preserve of the men only, even ladies rock them with matched oomph.

Speaking about the ladies and their Nyege outfits, the Ankara will always have to be lauded for defining what most of you put on during the festival. From crop tops, shorts, head scarves, and skirts, to all-star Converse shoes as well, the Ankara has forever been a part of the Nyege Nyege fabric. Call it Kente or Kitenge, this fabric, and all sorts of print, are yet to be dethroned from being one of the festival’s most outstanding designs.

Ladies, need we talk about the painted lips, colored not just with the common shades of red and pink, but with colors as unfamiliar as mint green, black, and anything next to purple or nivea blue? Perhaps not. The facial and body paintings on random body parts also have perfect breeding grounds at the Nyege Nyege festival.

For the fans of baggy ripped jeans, many of which can now pass for what is informally known as ‘’boyfriend jeans’’, the sellers of these outfits will always hold you in high regard for having them smile through every Nyege Nyege season.

Special recognition ought to go to a special lot of Nyege regulars who always throng the festival clad in the most retro, old-school shirts ever. The kind of design you probably last saw in an 80s R&B or Hip-Hop video.

For shoes, it is always a boots affair. As high as up to the kneecap, or as low as just above the ankle, a boot is just perfect and suitable for a good Nyege Nyege experience. While some still show up in Crocs, both good quality and budget ones, boots can still not be matched.

As this year’s edition of the festival continues to loom large, slated for November 9 to 12, at a combined venue of Jinja Golf Course, Agricultural showgrounds, and the Source of the Nile, interested showgoers can already start the hunt for that perfect outfit. Nyege Nyege is partly organized and managed by Talent Africa Group.