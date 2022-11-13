Nwagi’s makeup malfunction sparks outrage

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Winnie Nwagi received rave reviews online after her charged performance at the Beenie Man concert that many have argued that was her second concert this year, after allegedly outshining the headline act.

However, the reviews came at a cost – her make-up. The singer was seen after minutes of twerking, wiggling her waist and swinging her arms all over the stage, melting away like cheap toffee. And moments later it was as if she spent a better part of the night rolling in red anthill mud with the crowd – the worst case of malfunction in a while. Thick, sticky dark brown substance was seen drenching down her face as she continued to perform, totally unbothered like the character she has embodied the last few years.



Zex Bilangilangi, Azawi, Grenade and Vinka have been touted as her curtain-raisers because when she picked the microphone, nobody remembered they were ever on stage, also she performed longer and gave the audience a first-hand experience of the effects of soil erosion.

The comments about her makeup where all hipped on her makeup artist;

@AtimCharlotte: “Winnie Nwagi’s makeup artist, did her dirty….she probably used some low budget foundation on her.”

Bekar Sebatindila: “Makeup artist deserves to be taken to Kitalya for defiling Nwagi’s face.”

Winnie Nwagi and makeup have always formed one of the most toxic combinations of a lady and beauty products online. In the past when her photos without makeup first found their way online, she literally had to fight back trolls who claimed they were two different people. And when she does, it invokes a primary school topic on soil erosion.

In 2016, singer Sheebah Karungi’s makeup also embarrassed her during a performance. Following a series of criticism online, she accused her detractors of releasing the photos a month after they were taken to bring her down after a successful concert.