Nwagi thrills revellers at ‘The Voice Africa’ premiere

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

100 finalists out of the 5,000 contestants in The Voice Africa singing competition were unveiled on March 26.

The unveiling ceremony took place in Nigeria. Seven Ugandans were unveiled as part of the 100 finalists.

However, the unveiling was broadcast live on TV. Fans gathered at Nexus Lounge in Najjera, Kampala to watch the proceedings. Singer Winnie Nwagi later thrilled revellers with her hit songs like Jangu, Malaika, Kano Koze and Matala.

Amid her performance, Nwagi paused and encouraged the seven Ugandans participating in the talent search for Africa’s best vocalist to be themselves and do their best to bring the prize back home.

The Voice Africa is a competition format music and entertainment show, airing in over 180 countries. The show looks at attracting and showcasing the best of African musical talents, alongside a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts, acting as a launch pad for global recognition.

On Sunday, April 2, the episode containing the seven Ugandan participants will be aired live on TV.

A reveller at Nexus Lounge, Najjera in Kampala dancing to singer Winnie Nwagi’s music during the premiere of ‘The Voice Africa’ music talent show on March 26, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

DJ Slick Stuart on the decks at Nexus Lounge on March 26, 2023 during the premiere of ‘The Voice Africa’