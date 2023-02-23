Nutty Neithan ‘threatens’ show -stopping performance at Roast and Rhyme fest

By Ivan Kabuye

It is his first time to be performing at the Roast and Rhyme reggae ragga fest but singer, Nutty Neithan is not fazed.

“ It means so much to me performing at the Roast and Rythme, I like the setup, I loved the practicing rehearsal have had with the Double Black Band, it was just awesome, and am just too excited to perform on such a big stage for the first time”. says Neithan.

He further promised a massive, energetic, and a muchuzi mix performance that day.

Nutty Neithan is excited to be part of the performers at the Roast and Rhyme fest. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

“ I will perform my best hit songs that people know, and I can’t wait to show my fans what Nutty Neithan is made of, they haven’t seen the best of me, let them just come on Sunday and witness a show-stopping performance”. say Neithan.

He added on to say that he will be performing songs such as Bakuwe Kyonywa , Kokonyo , walk to work , banyigawa among others .

About his Music Journey.

Nutty Neithan is a dancehall, reggae, and experimental music, he also writes and produces as well.

His breakthrough song came out in 2014 “Bakuwekyonywa , then from then, hits didn’t stop until the latest hit kwata ecupa.

He has also released new songs he hasn’t premiered yet and also a joint album called design elements which he has just released this week.