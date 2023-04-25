Tuesday, April 25, 2023
NUP’s Bobi Young seeks bail

by Editorial Team
By Douglas Mubiru

Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, the bodyguard of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, who is battling charges of spreading harmful propaganda, has sought bail.

Through his lawyer Benjamin Katana, Bobi Young, 29, Monday (April 24, 2023) applied for bail before the General Court Martial (GCM) chaired by Brig. Gen Freeman Mugabe.

In his bail application, the accused arraigned two sureties namely, Judith Birungi, his elder sister and Brenda Nakasaga, his wife.

“We pray that court finds the sureties substantial and grants the applicant bail on lenient terms. He is a family man with a wife, children and he is their only sole breadwinner,” Katana submitted.

The defence further told court that the applicant has been in lawful custody since January this year and that he has never been convicted by any court on the land, therefore, describing him as a law-abiding citizen who will not skip bail.

Responding to the bail application, prosecutors Lt. Col Raphael Mugisha and Lt Alex Mukhana requested court for a week to enable them to respond appropriately.

Co-accused sentenced 

Meanwhile, Bobi Young’s co-accused UPDF officers L/CPL Apollo Bigirwa, 41, attached to the 2nd Division Infantry Guard Battalion in Mbarara district and Private Stuart Nuwahereza, 33, attached to the 3rd Division Battalion in Karamoja were in February sentenced to nine-month imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The charge

The prosecution alleges that on or around January 2023 in various areas of Kazo, Mbarara and Kampala districts, Bigirwa, Nuwahereza and Bobi Young made and spread ill and false statements against the defence forces and the Government of Uganda.

Spreading harmful propaganda contravenes Sections 137 (1) of the UPDF Act, 2005 and attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, upon conviction.

The GCM chairman Gen Mugabe adjourned the case to May 3, 2023, for the state to respond to the applicant’s bail application.

