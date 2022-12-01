NUP’s Alionzi wins Makerere guild elections

By Isaac Nuwagaba

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party flagbearer, Lawrence Alionzi alias Dangote, has emerged as the winner of the Makerere University guild elections.

Alionzi beat eleven (11) other contestants to become the new guild president-elect at the 88th general elections that were virtually conducted on Wednesday at Makerere University in Kampala.

Alionzi faced stiff competition from Justus Tukamushaba of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party and Hussein Ibra of the National Resistance Movement.

Edrine Nsobanyi, the university electoral commission chairperson, declared Alionzi the winner after he garnered the highest number of votes (5839) out of 10440 votes cast.

He was followed by NRM’s Ibra who got 2079 votes, while FDC’s Tukamushaba came third with 1758. The candidate for Justice Forum (JEEMA) Carlton Muhindo got 238 votes.

Other contestants included; Brian Ndibarema of Uganda Peoples’ Congress, Blessious Namirembe of Uganda Young Democrats, and Isaiah Mpairwomuhangi of Alliance for National Transformation. Others who stood as independents were; Edward Nalwangu, Christopher Ronald Mugisha, Honest Natumanya and Martin Wandera.

Alionzi replaces Shamim Nambasa, who was also a NUP candidate. The hotly-contested election process was manned by the army and police following a history of violent clashes that led to the termination of the previous elections by the University Council after a student from Uganda Christian University (UCU) who was supporting one of the candidates, was killed in July.



Micheal Bewatte Betungura, 25, a resident of Kikoni zone B Makerere III parish, Kawempe division, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants during the campaign fracas.

The chaos ensued when supporters of NUP’s Alionzi Lawrence blocked FDC supporters from entering the Makerere University Rugby Grounds for open-air campaigns. Betungura was a second-year law student at UCU.

The clashes led to the arrest of three suspects including Kasanda South Member of Parliament Frank Kabuye. Others were; Allan Ssekidde and Muzafalu Kabuulwa. But the suspects were later released on police bond.



Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango on Wednesday said investigations into the murder of Betungura were still ongoing.

“The file is still open and we are calling upon especially university students and the general public to assist with information into the matter,” he urged.