NTV news anchor Pedun breaks down on live TV while announcing workmate’s death

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Kampala Sun writer

 Mildred Pedun, an NTV Uganda anchor broke down during a live televised broadcast of the prime time news as she announced the death of her workmate Edward Muhumuza.

In a viral clip, edun began the breaking news with a composed voice but as she continued reading the teleprompter, her voice began to shake before she heaved and broke down into sobs.

The studio producers cut to the scene of a field reporter Kamana Walunyolo who reported his findings from witnesses who claimed the deceased may have been exhausted and dozed off before veering off the road and hitting a sign post then crushing.

A statement from Police said that the occupant of the vehicle had been driving at high speed and lost his life at the scene of the accident.

Mildred Pedun sobbed on air while reporting Edwin Muhumuza’s death. Internet Photo

“We have registered a FATAL accident today morning 25th March 2023, at around 7:30am involving one occupant who @PoliceUg identified as Mr. Muhumuza Edward a staff of NTV Uganda. The occupant was exiting the Expressway & was opposite the Mpala Toll station. Our intervention team together with Entebbe Police have confirmed that the victim was at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle. Unfortunately, he was unable to make it and he lost his life on the spot. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the entire @ntvuganda group. May his soul Rest in Peace,” read the update in the aftermath of the accident.

Later, Ms Pedun posted on her social media platforms, “Its a dark Saturday @ntvuganda. Rest in Heavenly Peace @Edward_Muhumuza.”

