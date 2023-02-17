Friday, February 17, 2023
NSSF manager sentenced to 16 years in prison over sh152m embezzlement

by Editorial Team
By Charles Etukuri

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) relations manager in charge of the suspense account, Joseph Sooka, has been sentenced to serve 16 years in prison after the Anti-Corruption Court found him guilty of embezzling sh152m. 

He has in addition been convicted of laundering the embezzled funds, four counts of forgery and three counts of uttering false documents. 

The judgement was delivered in the absence of the convict as he absconded during the trial. 

The court sentenced Sooka to five years in prison in respect to embezzlement, five years for money laundering, three years on each count of forgery and three years on each count of uttering false documents. 

The sentences are to run concurrently and this means he will only serve a five-year sentence in prison. 

Sooka was also ordered to compensate NSSF the full sum of sh152m. He has further been barred from holding a public office for 10 years. 

The case was prosecuted by chief state attorney Harriet Angom from the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution. 

