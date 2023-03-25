Saturday, March 25, 2023
NSSF implores film body Pearlwood to join fund

By Hussein Kiganda

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has requested Pearlwood, an umbrella body for filmmakers in the country, to register with it, to enable its employees to contribute to the fund.

In an email written to the body, the fund cited that “The NSSF Act, as amended, requires all employers, irrespective of the number of employees, to register with the Fund as contributing employers and make monthly contributions in respect of all employees, permanent or temporary”, and therefore requested that the umbrella registers with the fund to have its employees contribute to it.

“The purpose of this communication is to require you to register your company with the Fund and remit contributions for your employees as required by law,” part of the email reads.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Julius Bwanika, the Secretary General of Pearlwood said that the umbrella is ready to join the fund as long as structures that streamline the film industry are supported.

“We have no problem with NSSF and we are going to join it but let first things come first. We are not making money as filmmakers because the structures in the industry are not supported. If the government recognizes that the entertainment industry can contribute to national revenue and can employ a number of workers, let it support the structures. You can not pay what you do not get,” he said.

Bwanika also added that as much as the umbrella will register for the fund, most of its employees are volunteers because there is no money to pay them.

In December 2022, the Uganda Revenue Authority(URA) also ordered all artists in the creative and entertainment industry to get Tax Identification Numbers to start paying taxes off their businesses.

