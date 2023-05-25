‘Nsenene’ in abundant supply in Kampala

By Samuel Balagadde

Kampala city has been overwhelmed by the inflow of grasshoppers, commonly known as nsenene.

On Tuesday, May 23, different modes of transport ranging from bodabodas, commuter taxis, and trucks were seen in Kampala and its surroundings transporting nsenene to and from different markets.

Joseph Mwanje, a dealer in nsenene at Katwe playground, said the majority of them came via Mubende-Mityana road.

Katwe playground in Makindye Division is. among the city-gazetted locations for nsenene by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

“The Tuesday inflow of nsenene was beyond expectation during this mini-season,” said Mwanje.

He said the price per piece of the bag had dropped by Tuesday afternoon, to between sh50,000 and sh70,000 from an average of sh400,000 at the beginning of this season.

A plastic cup (about 500 grams )of Nsenene has dropped to sh4,000 and sh5,000 depending on the location, time, and barging tactics from an average of sh10,000.

Juliet Bwambale, a dealer in nsenene, though adding though value, is engaging numerous casual workers to remove the wings for reselling at good prices.

“The market for prepared nsenene goes from regional markets to European markets. People in Uganda who are passionate about these inspections have already been notified, and many have placed orders,” said Bwambale.

Nsenene, being fragile, some dealers opt for boiling them when they cannot manage to work on them by removing wings.