Thursday, May 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News ‘Nsenene’ in abundant supply in Kampala
Top News

‘Nsenene’ in abundant supply in Kampala

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Samuel Balagadde

Kampala city has been overwhelmed by the inflow of grasshoppers, commonly known as nsenene.

On Tuesday, May 23, different modes of transport ranging from bodabodas, commuter taxis, and trucks were seen in Kampala and its surroundings transporting nsenene to and from different markets.

Joseph Mwanje, a dealer in nsenene at Katwe playground, said the majority of them came via Mubende-Mityana road.

Traffic flow around Katwe play ground the gazette KCCA ground for grasshopper (Nsenene ) dealers on Wednesday morning went to almost standstill as vehicles loaded with Nsenene could not access the facility with ease to big numbers

Katwe playground in Makindye Division is. among the city-gazetted locations for nsenene by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

“The Tuesday inflow of nsenene was beyond expectation during this mini-season,” said Mwanje.

He said the price per piece of the bag had dropped by Tuesday afternoon, to between sh50,000 and sh70,000 from an average of sh400,000 at the beginning of this season.

Traffic flow around Katwe play ground the gazette KCCA ground for grasshopper (Nsenene ) dealers on Wednesday morning went to almost standstill as vehicles loaded with Nsenene could not access the facility with ease to big numbers

A plastic cup (about 500 grams )of Nsenene has dropped to sh4,000 and sh5,000 depending on the location, time, and barging tactics from an average of sh10,000.

Juliet  Bwambale, a dealer in nsenene, though adding though value, is engaging numerous casual workers to remove the wings for reselling at good prices.

“The market for prepared nsenene goes from regional markets to European markets. People in Uganda who are passionate about these inspections have already been notified, and many have placed orders,” said Bwambale.

Nsenene, being fragile, some dealers opt for boiling them when they cannot manage to work on them by removing wings.

You may also like

Uganda second best English-speaking African country – report

Mao challenges Mukula to marry more wives at ex-minister Okumu-Ringa’s funeral service

Ugandans rally support for Racheal Nduhukire’s African Monologue Challenge bid

Pallaso cries out to beer companies for support ahead of ‘Love Fest’...

I never ripped my Ugandan national ID, Julie Mutesasira clarifies

Cartoonist Spire stops online campaigns on societal issues over threats on life

No artiste wants to perform on stage while pregnant – Anne Kansiime

Mesach Semakula thanks fans for turning up for ‘Mesach at 46’ concert

Nigerian queen hails Triplets Ghetto Kids while on visit to Uganda

Hollywood actor Ntare Mwine tips Ugandan filmmakers on director-actor relationships

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.