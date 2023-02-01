NRM youth leader’s murder linked to Arsenal loss

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Police in Katwe, Kampala city, are holding two fanatic Arsenal Football Club supporters linked to the murder of a National Resistance Movement (NRM) party youth leader.

The fans, Police say, are accused of stabbing a youth leader in the stomach during a scuffle, who succumbed to his injuries two days later. The scuffle is reported to have happened moments after Premier League leaders Arsenal lost to Manchester City FC in an FA league cup match.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire on Wednesday said the suspects were arrested and were still being detained at Katwe Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.

He identified the suspects as David Abigaba and Eddy Ssemakula, both residents of Kibira A Zone in Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality, Wakiso district.

The duo is being investigated for allegedly stabbing Allan Kakumba, 25, who was rushed to a nearby clinic, but was later referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, January 29.

Kakumba has been an NRM youth councillor representing Masajja A parish and also serving as the party’s secretary for finance at Makindye Ssebagabo Municipality.

Tracing moments to the stabbing

According to Police preliminary findings, Kakumba was at his home at about 9:00pm when he heard a scuffle outside and rushed to the scene.

It is said he was shocked to find his brother, Titus Kyendo, being beaten by two youth after a quarrel due to the results of a football match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City.

It was established that Arsenal had lost the game by one goal, which allegedly depressed the fans. However, according to the Police, one of the fans, Ssemakula, had a knife hidden in his waist and in an attempt for Kakumba to separate them, he stabbed him twice below the abdomen.

Police say the knife was recovered as an exhibit, but it had been tampered with as it was exhibited by the area LC secretary for defence, who Police say had no knowledge of how to handle exhibits.

However, a murder case has been opened at Kikajjo Police Station under SD Ref: 09/29/01/2023 as investigations continue. Although the Police received information that the stabbing was due to high emotions after losing a football match, it was not yet clear why one of the suspects moved with a knife.

Account of the secretary for defence

The LC secretary for defence for Kosovo Zone Angello Ssemakula, said Kakumba was sleeping at his brother’s house when he heard a row and when he came closer, he realised that the quarrel was about Arsenal being dropped from the FA Cup despite putting up a lively performance in the match.

He said after Kakumba was stabbed, he bled profusely, which attracted bodaboda riders from the nearby stage who grabbed the suspect and started beating him. Residents rushed Kakumba to a nearby clinic, but his condition worsened, which caused him to be rushed to Mulago where he died on Sunday.

Residents, however, accused the area defence secretary of cleaning the blood off the knife and also instead arresting Kyendo who was beaten by other Arsenal fans.

According to the residents, Kakumba, who was buried at Mpirigwa village in Mityana district on Wednesday, was a popular youth leader in the area.

Kakumba managed to speak before his death and in a phone video, he was filmed showing where he had been stabbed while in a clinic with his clothes soaked in blood.