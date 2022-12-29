Not every talent show winner wants to do music- Ruth Grace

By Ahmad Muto

Coca-cola Rated Next Season II winner, Ruth Grace has reacted to popular expectation that each and everyone who wins a talent competition has got to excel in that particular turf.

The singer who was announced winner of the show co-sponsored by Vision Group’s Urban TV in May 2014 urged the public to learn to steer clear of talent show contestants and lower expectations because not everyone who joins a music talent show wants to do music.

She notes that most of the contestants are normally not interested in pursuing music as a career but have targets that are far off.

Ruth Grace won sh50m in a Vison Group competition.

“Most people join the singing competitions with the motivation of getting the prize money and there is only one way to get it. Some come when they have loans to clear, others may want to buy sewing machines to start a business. And there is my kind that want to do music as a career. That is why many people get disappointed, assuming we all want to do music,” she explains.

She is one talent show winner who has been accused by the public of disappearing into oblivion after appearing to have promised a whole career of good music. She however noted that she benefited from Rated Next; winning the Grand Prize of sh50million plus a recording contract that saw her record Ebiroto audio and video, and Little Light audio. Part of the money paid her school fees because she was joining senior one at the time and also bought her mother the land they had promised.

She hailed Vision Group and also noted that her last visit was epic given the way she was received and her growth acknowledged. She also thinks Bukedde’s Yolesa E’kitone is a great project at a time there is a talent show dry spell in the country.

Ruth Grace was appearing on YouTuber, Ibrahim Mukasa’s channel where he also asked her if she has ever crossed paths with Bukedde media personalities; Martin Ndijjo, Josephat Seguya and Simon Omunene O’womukibuga. Her answer was never!