Northern Uganda singer over the moon after his song is played on Trace Mziki

By Hussein Kiganda

Lenix Bryon, a singer based in Acholi sub-region, northern Uganda, is over the moon after his song dubbed Confidence was aired on a continental channel Trace Mziki, something he perceives as a miracle.

In an interview, the singer expressed his excitement and advised fellow singers in the Acholi sub-region to make good audios and videos to break the border barriers.

”I feel good that my song, especially Acholi music, played internationally. Let other artistes back home do quality productions, take time to write sensible music and not any rubbish because you want to please friends at a bar. Sing because you are singing for the world,” Bryon advised.

Confidence was produced by Kay Touch and its video was shot by Toltape Films. This is Bryon’s biggest tune this year. He is known for other songs such as; Follow You with Ruler and Nicon, Amari Too Much, Babylon with Zagga Bwai, Daa Keni, and Mukidongo.