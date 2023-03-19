Norman Ganja nominated in US awards

By Alfred Byenkya

South Africa-based Ugandan reggae artiste MC Norman Ganja has been nominated in the Hollywood Independent Music Awards, which will take place in Hollywood, California, US on August 17, 2023.

The Hollywood Independent Music Awards reward emerging and established artistes, songwriters and composers, as well as audio recording professionals for outstanding contributions and content creation.

Ganja was nominated in the category of Best Reggae Song for his song called Loliwe, a cover song of South African artiste Zahara.

Zahara released the song on September 6, 2011.

The album sold over 20,000 copies and reached gold status within 72 hours of its release. It is the second fastest selling album in South African history behind Brenda Fassie’s Memeza, which sold over 500,000 copies.