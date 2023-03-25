Saturday, March 25, 2023
Nonini to be compensated Sh29 million by Instagram influencer
Celebrity News

Nonini to be compensated Sh29 million by Instagram influencer

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan artiste Hubert Mbuku Nakitare, alias Nonini is set to be compensated Ksh1 million (Ush29 million) by celebrated Kenyan Instagram influencer, Brian Mutinda.

Mid last year, the Genge rapper dragged Mutinda to court accusing him of using his song Wekamu without his permission to advertise a product. Court has now ordered the influencer to compensate him. And according to Nonini, he expects the money before Monday, March 27, 2023.

“General damages plus cost of suit and interest! I’m gonna need that by Monday,” he tweeted.

 In 2022 after watching the add, he wrote: “Syinix Electronics decided to do a very brilliant advert using my song Wekamu. The only problem is they didn’t ask for permission.”

Nonini, currently based in the US has been a strong copyright advocate and has several copyright infringement cases in Kenyan courts. Following his victory in the infringement case, he said it is one for the whole Kenyan music industry and urged artistes to seek legal redress incase of copyright infringement.

Initially, Nonini demanded they pull down the video, an apology from Syinix Electronics and Mutinda, plus the two entities to admit there were wrong.

Meanwhile Mutinda and copyright infringement are hard to separate. He previously also got dragged to court by rap group, Wakadinali for using their song Geri Negi.

