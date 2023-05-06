Nonini claims leaving Kenya changed his life

By Ahmad Muto

Award-winning Kenyan rapper, Hubert Mbuku Nakitare popularly known as Nonini has claimed that moving to the United States of America 24 months ago was one of the best decisions he has ever made, with zero regrets.

“May 5th 2021 just before COVID ended pale JKIA made the move! 2 years later and I have never regretted. Probably one of the best moves I ever made in my life! Don’t be afraid to adjust and change accordingly,” he wrote.

Four months after settling in the US, he launched a footwear line under his Mgenge2RU brand designed and produced by Italy’s AliveShoes after an initial investment of sh60 million (Ksh2 million).

Nonini was one of Kenya’s most celebrated artistes especially in the 2010s with a brand appeal cutting across East Africa given the rate at which his songs played on East Africa TV that was also a big deal here.

Also recall, he won sh30 million (Ksh1 million) in a copyright infringement case against Kenyan Instagram influencer Brian Mutinda for using his song We Kamu in an ad without consent.

At one time baptised the Godfather of Genge, Kenya’s equivalent of Kidandali, he featured in a Ugandan All Star song titled Dream (remix) with Jose Chameleone, Navio, Enygma, Yung Nick, Patrobas and Don Emcee.