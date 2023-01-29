Nominee list for the iKon Awards 2023 out

By Kampala Sun Writer

The SAUTI plus Media Hub has announced the first edition of the iKon Awards, themed, “Dreaming With The Stars” with this year’s nominees announced on Friday evening.

The shortlist was presented by renowne actor, Sam Bagenda and media personality, Laura Kahunde.

According to the organizers, the iKon Awards 2023 will be happening on Saturday 25th, March 2023 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, with the night lined up with an award ceremony, and performances by various entertainers.

They reveal that the ikon Awards: Television and Film aims at recognizing and rewarding outstanding efforts in the film industry across different categories, nurturing a spirit of entrepreneurship, enterprise and leadership among the youth.

Film star and director Nabwiso during the launch of the iKon Awards 2023.

They also intend to consequently encourage innovation, job creation and high-value businesses in the film industry, create a wider platform to advance film advocacy for issues affecting youth, influence policy action and create a networking opportunity for the nominees and partners.

, By creating a platform for young people to showcase their craft through storytelling in the Film and Television industry , it will provide an opportunity for Ugandan creatives to create globally appealing content to be appreciated both locally and internationally.



The founder of the iKON Awards, Humphrey Nabimanya, states that the motivation behind the launch of the iKon Awards was his passion to see the industry(and Ugandan storytellers) get the recognition they deserve, and also highlight the importance of storytelling in showcasing our different cultures, societies, and country.

There were performances during the launch of the iKon Awards 2023

Alot of the local Tv and Film productions in Uganda have been a great boost to tourism in our country and have also been a reliable platform in showcasing our

heritage, as a people.

The iKon Awards are here to not only celebrate Film and Television but also encourage many more Ugandans to put their stories and craft at the forefront. There is a lot of talent in this country, which can only be exhibited, celebrated and recognized through initiatives like the iKon Awards,” he explains.



Ugandan film director, scriptwriter and actor, Usama Mukwaya who is producing this year’s edition of the iKon Awards elaborated that transparency, excellency and celebration are the key factors driving the awards.

“Award shows have, for many years, been boxed to certain individuals, and we want to have inclusivity and involvement across the board.



“The film industry in Uganda cuts across from the uptown to downtown, and that is something we intend to highlight with the iKon Awards. We believe that regardless of where you come from, you can contribute to the industry, and in whatever way you do that, we are here to celebrate you. The iKon Awards are bringing a taste of Hollywood down here in Kampala,” he explains.



NOMINEE CATEGORIES FOR #ikonAwards2023

Best student film

PIUS

MY DEGREE

MILK OF HUMAN KINDNESS

SHORT FILM

ENYAMA

SIXTEEN ROUNDS

ENGAITO

THE HEARTBEAT

BEST ANIMATION FILM

A THOUSAND FATE

NO WAY OUT

TTULA

BREAKOUT

Documentary film

PIUS

LITTLE FAITH

EBYA BALOGO

Visual effects

THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

KAFA COH

TEMBELE

MY HUSBANDS WIFE

iKON fellow of the year

Hawah Joan Nakanjako

Ukasha Ssenyonjo

Matilda Kavuma

Doreen Mirembe

Eunice Acan

Joseph Innocent Ediegum

Kate Nafuna

Emma Uchwo.

Best sound

BEDROOM CHAINS

KAFA COH

TEMBELE

THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

Best editor

ANDREW ODERA KAFA COH

KYOBE SSEBOWA BEDROOM CHAINS

LOUKMAN ALI THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

PAUL KIMERA $ BASHAN MUKWAYA TEMBELE

Best production designer

TEMBELE

BEDROOM CHAINS

KAFA COH

PIECES OF ME

Best makeup and special effects

THE TEST

KAFA COH

TEMBELE

And BEDROOM CHAINS

Best costume designer



COSTUME PARLOR BEDROOM CHAINS

NADIA GISELLA THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

RACHAEL NAKITO $ JOSEPHINE LULE THE TEST

WHITNEY G. NAJUUKO KAFA COH

Best actor in a TV series

ALLAN KUTOS KATONGOLE in SANYU

PRYNCE JOEL OKUYO ATIKU in WHAT IF

Q-KAMBER FREDEL in GAMYUUSE

SIMON BASE KALEMA in PRESTIGE



Best Actress in A Tv Series

ELEANOR NABWISO in SANYU

JOAN AGABA in WHAT IF

SALLY ELIZABETH BWAMIMPEKE in PRESTIGE

STELLA NANTE in THE HONORABLEZ



Best Tv Series

PRESTIGE

THE HONOURABLES

SANYU

And WHAT IF



Best Supporting Actor

COSMOS SSERUBOGO in TEMBELE

DANIEL PAPA MUSHIKANA in FOOTWINE

KALU EGBUI IKEAGWU in KAFA COH

MICHAEL WAWUYO SR. in THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER



Best Supporting Actress

MARIAM NDAGIRE in KAFA COH

SARAFINA MUHAWENIMANA in PIECES OF ME

REHEMA NANFUKA in KAFA COH

TANIA SHAKIRAH KANKINDI in MY HUSBANDS WIFE



Best Cinematography

BENSON KAMAU MUNGAI BEDROOM CHAINS

IZAEK EKUKA TEMBELE

MUSTAQUE ABDALLAH KAFA COH

NAIZI NASSER THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER



Best Lead Actor

JOHN MARY SSEKIMPI in MY HUSBANDS WIFE

MICHAEL WAWUYO JR. in THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

MICHAEL WAWUYO SR. in KAFA COH

PATRIQ NKAKALUKANYI in TEMBELE



Best Lead Actress



NISHA KALEMA in BEDROOM CHAINS

RHONA NINSIIMA in TEMBELE

TRACY KABABIITO in MUKISA

WINNIE NAFULA in MY HUSBANDS WIFE



Best Screenplay

BEDROOM CHAINS

MY HUSBANDS WIFE

TEMBELE

And THE WAVE



Best Director

GILBERT LUKALIYA AND DOREEN MIREMBE KAFA COH

HASSAN MAGEYE BEDROOM CHAINS

LOUKMAN ALI THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

MORRIS MUGISHA TEMBELE



Feature Film

BEDROOM CHAINS

KAFA COH

MY HUSBANDS WIFE

And TEMBELE

iKon Rising Star

• COSMOS SSERUBOGO

• TUYI MARISERENA

• And KADDU SADAT